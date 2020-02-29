Wisconsin teachers learn to tackle racial injustice, achievement gap

Hundreds of educators from Wisconsin became the students on Saturday, learning how to address the achievement gap and use their influence to fight racial injustice.

At Sun Prairie High School, teachers from various school districts listened to a keynote address and engaged in discussions about race.

“For me as a teacher, it is my responsibility for my students to see the importance of themselves, the importance of what they added on to the culture of America,” Terri Morris-Allen, a teacher from Milwaukee, said.

John Havlicek, a high school Spanish teacher from La Crosse, said that he sees examples of racial injustice every day. They include access to AP classes, support and facilities.

“Our systems are set up that they certainly benefit or favor a certain type of student, which would typically be a white middle class boy,” Havlicek said. “Having been raised that way myself, I have to really undergo the work that would try to break that down.”

Terretha Morris is a special education assistant at Kennedy Elementary, a part of the Madison Metropolitan School District. She said that students get punished differently for similar behaviors, depending on their race.

In October, NBC15 reported that Wisconsin has the widest achievement gap between black and white students in the nation, based on a test called the Nation’s Report Card. The state superintendent of schools called the achievement gap a crisis.

Acknowledging the problem, keynote speaker Jamila Lyiscott explained how teachers have the power and influence to promote change.

“Teachers are integral to disrupting or perpetuating the kind of world we want to see right now,” Lyiscott said.

She added, teachers can make practical applications every day, “in the way they approach their pedagogy, in the way they prepare their units, in the way they reflect on their own internalized privilege and power.”

A Sun Prairie district teacher suggested that the entire community—from students to the highest level of administrators—have a conversation.

