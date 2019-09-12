Wisconsin test scores in English and Math slightly drop

Overall statewide test numbers showed a slight decrease in English and mathematics, according to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

On Thursday, DPI released the results of the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) exams given during the 2018-19 school year. The results provide a foundation for state-legislated schools and district report cards to be issued at a later date.

In total, 588,992 students in grades three through 11 took the assessments. Participation was 98.0 percent for public school students and 90.6 percent for choice students.

According to DPI, 39.3 percent of all students had scores that were proficient or advanced in English language arts (ELA) and 40.1 percent in mathematics. Data still shows achievement gaps for both public and private school choice students.

Science assessments were not included in this year's WSAS results because the assessment changed this year. Officials said this school year will start a new trend line for longitudinal analysis of science achievement, which will begin in 2019-20.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos released a statement Thursday afternoon on the results:



“These test scores are a cause for concern for parents, educators and taxpayers. While standardized tests don’t reflect everything that’s happening in the classroom, these scores reveal a disturbing decline. Wisconsin students deserve an excellent education no matter where they attend school. With the repeated increases in funding for K-12 education, taxpayers deserve to know why we’re not seeing better results.”