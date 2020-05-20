Wisconsin testing delays grow for DNA and other evidence

Wisconsin crime labs are taking longer to test evidence for DNA, a potential liability for Attorney General Josh Kaul after he hammered his Republican predecessor about testing delays during their 2018 campaign.

Kaul released a report Wednesday that shows DNA testing took an average of 97 days in 2019, up from 80 days in 2018 and 76 days in 2017 under Republican Brad Schimel's watch.

The report showed the crime labs received more than 10,000 cases last year, 43 percent of which for controlled substances. It also Fentanyl accounted for six percent of the drugs they found, while five years ago there were none.

Kaul criticized Schimel during the 2018 campaign for taking too long to process evidence at the crime labs. The report shows that Kaul hasn't been able to speed up the analyses.

