Wisconsin tribal leader calls for action on opioids

The leader of the Forest County Potawatomi Community is urging Wisconsin policy makers to work together to fight the scourge of opioid abuse that he said was hitting the state's native populations hard.

Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels Jr., used the annual State of the Tribes speech on Tuesday to call for a "sharp focus" on opioid abuse.

Gov. Tony Evers, members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, state senators, Attorney General Josh Kaul, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and others joined with members of the Assembly for the address.