Wisconsin truckers allowed to carry larger loads to help fight coronavirus

Truckers in Wisconsin will now be able to carry larger loads, thanks to new emergency permits that are being issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The permits authorize gross vehicle weights up to 90,000 pounds, granted the semi trailer is carrying goods of any of the federally-defined 16 critical infrastructure sectors. Those sectors include agricultural products, medical supplies and warehouse goods, according to WisDOT.

The department will also continue to support truckers by keeping all of Wisconsin's 28 rest areas open and sanitized.

“We need to maximize all essential supply lines in the fight toward recovery,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Truckers are working at their limits to help us get through this, and we need to do everything we can to help them.”

If you already have one of the emergency overweight permits issued in March, those permits were automatically renewed and will be valid for the new weight limits.

Learn how to get your emergency permit on the WisDOT's website here.