Wisconsin trucking company gives employees $500 bonuses

Wisconsin-based Sutton Transport says it's giving every employee in the company a $500 bonus to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Sutton Transport, which has more than 400 employees, hopes the bonus helps them through the uncertain time.

The family-owned company has seven terminals in the Midwest, including Oshkosh and Wausau. It transports goods regionally and nationwide, making it an essential business. Its customers include small businesses like Three Lakes Winery and large businesses like Sherwin Williams.

According to the company's website, it's maintained a 99% on-time and intact delivery rate for the past six months.