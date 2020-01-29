Wisconsin unemployment rate up, still below national average

New unemployment numbers show a thousand more people were unemployed in Wisconsin this past December compared to the previous year.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development were released Wednesday.

In December, 105,461 Wisconsinites were unemployed. The rate was 3.4 percent, up by a tenth of a percentage point from November.

Roughly 93,500 people were without jobs in December 2018. The unemployment rate was three percent

The last time the state unemployment rate was at four percent or higher was August 2016.

Below are the unemployment rates in South Central Wisconsin in December:

