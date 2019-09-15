Wisconsin vineyards hurting after cold, wet spring

September is harvest time for Wisconsin vineyards, but several saw much smaller crop yields this year, or even none at all.

Owners said the weather in 2019 is the problem, especially the bitterly cold winter and a wet spring.

Peter Botham, co-owner and winemaker at Botham's Vineyards and Winery in Barneveld, is one grape grower who struggled this season.

Botham grew up working on the property when it was his father's cattle farm.

"That's where I learned to enjoy farming," Botham said.

Botham's father later sold the cattle, and 30 years ago, redid the property and started growing grapes. That's when he started Botham Vineyards and Winery.

"A good hunk of our wines, not only do we produce them, we grow the fruit for them too," Botham said.

However, in 2019, for the first time in 27 years, Botham is not harvesting at all.

"For growing grapes, it could not have been worse this summer," he said.

The cold winter burned the buds for the grapes, and the wet spring and summer made it hard for grapes to ripen. Botham's vineyard saw so little fruit that he did not think he could harvest.

"You'd see a lot of purple right now and all you see right now is green," he said.

Without this year's crop, Botham will not be making many of his wines.

"A lot of the wines we produce come from our vineyard, and this year, we won't have them," Botham said.

The cold, wet weather means other Wisconsin growers are hurting as well.

Shaun Lapacek is the owner and winemaker at Rock N Wool Winery in Poynette. He said he lost more than 60 percent of his grapes.

"Every half month you go out there, oh my god this one's not growing. It's been brutal, there's just no getting past it, it's just been a brutal year for us," Lapacek said.

Lapacek's winery uses only Wisconsin grapes, and he said other farmers he works with have seen the same problems.

"All the produce, all the grapes we can buy have been lessened," Lapacek said.

Despite the setbacks, both Botham and Lapacek try to stay positive, and both are hoping for a better season in 2020.

"Okay, we had a tough year, but I believe in the people here, I believe in my staff, let's do it again next year," Lapacek said.

Botham also said he should be okay. His vineyard had a larger than usual crop in 2018, so there is some extra wine left over.

However, Botham is nervous about the upcoming winter and spring. If the weather in 2020 is anything like 2019, he could be in trouble.