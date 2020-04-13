Wisconsin voters approve "Marsy's Law" crime victims amendment

Wisconsin voters have approved amending the state constitution to guarantee crime victims more rights.

The amendment easily passed in results counted Monday from last week's election. The Wisconsin Constitution and state law already lay out a host of crime victim rights.

The amendment gives victims the right to seal information that could be used to locate them; the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings; and the right to opt out of defense attorneys' civil depositions.

In a statement, Dr. Henry Nicholas, founder of Marsy’s Law for All, said the election results demonstrate Wisconsin voters’ demand that crime victims be treated with equal consideration to perpetrators and the accused.

“This is a tremendous victory for crime victims in Wisconsin and yet another resounding victory for crime victims everywhere in our goal of enacting Marsy’s Law nationwide," Nicholas said. "Despite the unprecedented conditions created by the current health crisis, Wisconsin voters responded to the importance of providing equal rights for crime victims. I could not be more grateful to the people of Wisconsin for this victory.”

Marsy’s Law is named after Dr. Nicholas’ sister, Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas. Marsy was stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Dr. Nicholas’ home state of California was the first to pass Marsy’s Law.

Unlike those who are accused of a crime, crime victims and their families in 15 states have no enumerated constitutional rights.