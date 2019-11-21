Wisconsin weekly wage growth led Midwest, 7th in nation in 2nd quarter

New numbers from the U.S. Dept. of Labor show wages in Dane Co. are growing faster here than just about anywhere in the country - and all but one county in Wisconsin.

The weekly wage growth in Dane Co. went up 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2019, compared with a year ago, making it the 9th largest increase in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

"Today's release shows that Wisconsin employers are recognizing that to attract and retain talented, dedicated employees, it makes good business sense to pay wages that allow workers to invest in themselves, their families, and their communities," Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman said

Oshkosh Co. performed even better, ranking 4th, with a 9.1 percent year-over-year growth.

That success as well as strong growth elsewhere across the state helped drive Wisconsin into a 7th place tie for weekly wage growth, at 4.1%. The state also tied for the top slot in the Midwest, the report showed.

The state of Washington ran away from all other states at 5.9%