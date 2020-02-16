Wisconsin welcomes back Fill the Bowl with OT thriller

No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey welcomed back Fill the Bowl to the Kohl Center with another record setting crowd and an overtime thriller with No. 6 Ohio State where the Badgers earned the WCHA points thanks to a Britta Curl goal in 3-on-3 overtime.

First responders and military members hold the American Flag before Wisconsin's Fill the Bowl vs Ohio State

Ohio State scored first when Tatum Skaggs went five-hole for her 13th goal of the season and a 1-0 Buckeyes lead.

The Badgers didn't answer back until Abby Roque in the third period put away a wrap-around goal to tie things up at 1-1 and send the game into overtime.

🚨Tie game🚨



No. 2 @BadgerWHockey 's Abby Roque buries the wrap around goal to even things at 1 late in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/buTyH9sghl — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 16, 2020

Neither team scored in the extra period, which results in a tie but Wisconsin earned crucial points in the WCHA standings thanks to a Britta Curl goal during 3-on-3 OT to give the Badgers a three-point lead over Minnesota.

Curl earns the final WCHA point in double OT! pic.twitter.com/33NS4fNlXF — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 16, 2020

The announced attendance for the 2019 Fill the Bowl was 14,361 which is the second largest crowd for a women's hockey game in the U.S. The first is the 2017 Fill the Bowl that had a record crowd of 15,359