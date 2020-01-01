Wisconsin well represented in Rose Parade

Before the Rose Bowl kickoff, Wisconsin was represented the annual Rose Parade.

Bucky Badger waves to fans in Pasadena during the Rose Parade. (WMTV)

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band and Greendale Marching Band performed in the 5.5-mile parade.

A Greendale alum brought his daughter to Pasadena as a present for her graduating from the University of Wisconsin. He said it was cool to see hometown band in the parade.

"We're of course big Badger fans, and with Amelia going to school there, we follow them all the time," said Jeff Schaetzke. "Her being a senior was just a great trip, and Greendale being here is just great. Of course the Badger fans travel well. There's lots of red here, not just for roses, but Badger Red."

State Senator Lena Taylor also participated in the parade. She represented Wisconsin for the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float, which honored the 19th amendment. The amendment gave women the right to vote, and Wisconsin was one of the first states to ratify the amendment.