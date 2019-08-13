Wisconsin woman named General Manager of U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

A Wisconsin woman and former World Cup champion has just been named the first-ever General Manager of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

According to U.S. Soccer, Kate Markgraf played in 201 games for the national team over 12 years. She helped the team win the 1999 World Cup and gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

“Kate knows the rich history and the expectations of the USWNT,” said U.S. Soccer Vice-President Cindy Parlow-Cone.

“She has a great knowledge of the international women's game and how it continues to evolve. She is an excellent collaborative leader who has the skills to manage this high-pressure, competitive environment. She will be able to step in and hit the ground running as we have Olympic qualifying in just a few months.”

After retiring, Markgraf settled in the Milwaukee area where she eventually earned two master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She’s also worked most recently as a program coordinator/career counselor for Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

According to U.S. Soccer, Markgraf’s “immediate priority will be to lead the process of selecting the next head coach of the Women’s National Team ahead of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games, she will also manage the overall technical plan for the Women’s National Team program, which includes the hiring of Youth National Team coaches and staff.”

“This new role presents some big challenges, but all are exciting, important to the future of the game and certainly energizing,” said Markgraf on the U.S. Soccer web site. “I’m honored to come back to an organization and program that I love, one which helped mold me as a player and person, and to contribute to its continued growth.”

