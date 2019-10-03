Wisconsin woman sentenced for passing out marijuana cookies at parade

A Shawano, Wis. woman convicted of handing out marijuana-infused cookies during a St. Patrick’s Day parade was sentenced Thursday to 80 days in jail.

Cathleen Krause, 58, was also fined $100 by Shawano County Judge William Kussel.

She plead no contest Thursday to two counts: manufacturing/delivering marijuana and marijuana possession, second offense. Three other charges were dismissed.

According to the complaint, Krause attended the parade in Wescott. Another person at the parade told a deputy Krause was handing out cookies with marijuana in them.

A deputy approached Krause, who was “visibly intoxicated,” the complaint states. She pulled out a gallon-sized bag of cookie crumbs. The officer also found gummy candy on Krause. The candy and the cookies both tested positive for marijuana.