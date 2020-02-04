Wisconsin court: Bid to recover smuggled car can continue

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says an attempt to recover a rare car that thieves smuggled from Milwaukee to Europe can continue.

Court documents say thieves in Milwaukee stole a 1938 Talbot Lago in 2001.

A company called TL90108 LLC bought the car in Switzerland in 2015 and it was shipped to Chicago.

The car's two owners filed a civil action to force the company to give them the car but the company argued a six-year statute of limitations expired in 2007.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the statute of limitations began when the company acquired the vehicle