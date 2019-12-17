Wisconsinites could see the largest increase in property tax levies in a decade, analysts say

Analysts say school districts statewide are raising property tax levies, which could add up to the largest overall increase in a decade.

The property tax is Wisconsin’s largest state or local tax, funding public services like law enforcement and education.

Based off of this month’s property tax bills, researchers at the Wisconsin Policy Forum say school districts together are increasing property tax levies by 4.5 percent or $220 million dollars. Researchers believe that when combined with the increases in county and technical college district levies, school property taxes could lead to Wisconsinites seeing the largest property tax increase in recent years.

“It’s not surprising that it went up,” Jason Stein, research director of the policy analysis group, said. “It wasn’t expected that it would go up this much.”

The property tax is Wisconsin’s largest state or local tax, funding public services like law enforcement and education.

Stein said the increase would matter to property owners and parents. “The balancing act is, what is the highest level of concern to a given voter?” Stein explained. “Is it having property taxes as low as possible? Or is it maintaining or improving the level of service in their community?”

According to Stein, the “big reasons” for the rise in school property taxes include an increase in revenue limits that happened as part of the state budget this summer and the successful passage of large numbers of school referenda in recent years.

The full report can be found here.