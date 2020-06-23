Wisconsinites discuss if the state should require wearing masks in public

Health officials say wearing a face covering is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some cities and states have begun to put rules in place requiring masks in public places.

However Wisconsin is one of just a few states without any requirements regarding wearing face coverings.

Some Wisconsinites say they would welcome the idea of requiring wearing masks in public places like grocery stores.

"I can see both sides of the argument but i think we should be more wary on the side of trying to prevent the curve still and wear a mask if you can," says Chloe Larson of Eau Claire. "I do carry a mask on me for places that require it."

"Honestly i think it would be beneficial like in buildings with close contact because at grocery stores you can't really keep away from people six feet," says Jessica Miller of Menomonie.

However others like Elijah Peterson of Cameron say they shouldn't be required to wear masks.

"The whole coronavirus in general seems to be overblown. It's not that big of a deal," Peterson says. "I wouldn't like it that's for sure."

For some, a mandate on face masks wouldn't change much.

"I wear it inside anyway so it doesn't really affect what i would do ," says Amanda Battaglia of Milwaukee.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says to think of wearing a mask as an act of respect for other people, as the mask could prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus.

"Just make it something that we do so it is not something that is odd but odd if you are not doing it," Giese says.

In addition to wearing a face covering, health officials recommend people continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.