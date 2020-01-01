Wisconsinites are sounding off about the legal sale and use of recreational marijuana across the border.

Wisconsinites speak up about the financial aspects of legal cannabis sales.

Those in favor of legalizing the different uses of cannabis said Wisconsin could benefit financially if legislators follow our neighboring states.

"We're just handing over millions of dollars of tax revenue to Illinois and Michigan," Brian Seamonson with Madison NORML said.

Seamonson said Wisconsin is missing out when it comes to selling medical and recreational marijuana.

"The tax on Illinois's recreational marijuana is at 25% and 35% depending on if you're buying a flower or an edible," Seamonson said.

He said that revenue coming from Illinois residents and residents from surrounding states, like Wisconsin, could go towards major state projects.

"[Making about] $515,000 in two weeks, that averages to about $12 million a year,” Seamonson said. Wisconsin could definitely benefit from a program like that.”

Some other Wisconsinites think the same way.

"I think high taxes and higher prices on products will definitely drive a percentage of people across a border or into a black market,” R. Green Leaf and Associates Chief Cultivation Officer Jacob White said.

Wisconsin native Jacob White has worked in the cannabis business for 10 years in New Mexico.

White thinks Wisconsin is getting closer to legalizing medical cannabis and would like to bring his business experience to Wisconsin.

"With bustling programs completely surrounding Wisconsin, they seem to be the last hole in the U.S., so I see them coming over in the next year or two hopefully," White said.

Seamonson believes Wisconsin will make strides in 2020 towards legalizing medical marijuana, saying its one step closer to beneficial state programs.

"It's not if Wisconsin legalizes medicinal cannabis, and eventually recreational marijuana, it's when," Seamonson said.

NBC 15 has spoken with law enforcement near the Wisconsin-Illinois border many times about the legalization of marijuana.

Beloit Police Chief Dave Zibolski told NBC 15 News last week that he does not support the legalization of recreational marijuana. He said it can potentially put people in dangerous situations, and that recent data shows it would not help the economy as much as many people believe.