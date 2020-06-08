Wisconsinites voice concerns during virtual COVID-19 Town Hall

Wisconsinites are speaking out about their struggles and thoughts on reopening amid the pandemic.

A statewide COVID-19 Town Hall was held virtually Monday night. Many spoke about the impact of the pandemic, including a Fitchburg early childcare professional. She and other speakers talked about the need for more federal support in Wisconsin.

"I want to go back to work but I feel like the federal government is more focused on speed than health and safety and at this point I’m faced with do I choose between my health or my job." Said Kyra Swenson, who works at Wood’s Hollow Children’s Center.

The virtual town hall was hosted by Opportunity Wisconsin and included Senator Tammy Baldwin and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

“The pandemic coupled with the recent events creates even more urgency for us to address them as a public health emergency all on its own. When looking at the data we have to remember that these impacts aren’t just always the consequences of individual failings. You have to look at the structural issues, bad policy decisions, the reason people are out marching and rallying,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

