Wisconsinites wait to return home during cruise ship quarantine

The Department of Health Services and National Guard have announced they are working together to bring home 37 Wisconsinites who were passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, where there was a coronavirus outbreak.

Heidi Nimm from Johnson Creek is currently quarantined at Lackland Air Force base in Texas after disembarking from the Grand Princess.

Nimm said she is feeling fine and is comfortable at the base, where she and other passengers arrived on Tuesday after leaving the ship, docked off the coast of California, on Thursday.

At Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, Darla Kampen and her husband are waiting to learn more about when they will be returning to Wisconsin.

"We're all healthy so none of us were really afraid of getting it, just wondering how we were going to get back home," Kampen said.

Nimm said she boarded the ship on Feb. 21, looking forward to visits to Hawaii and Mexico. However, those plans changed when she learned they were skipping a scheduled stop in Mexico to return to California.

"We didn’t think much of it," Nimm said. "Then later we found out the big production show that evening was cancelled. Everyone’s wondering what was going on."

"Thursday at lunch we were told as soon as we’re done eating, this was about 12 noon, we were to head back to our cabins and remain there for the rest of the cruise,” Nimm said.

Nimm said at that point, they learned a passenger on a previous trip had died from coronavirus. She said passengers stayed in their rooms and had meals brought to their doors, and the shops, gym, and other activities and facilities on board were closed.

"We got off the ship on Tuesday afternoon about 12:30, boarded a bus, they took our temperature as we came down the gangway," Nimm said.

"Luckily we had no fever. They put us on a bus and that was the first time we found out where we were going, we were coming to Texas."

For Kampen, who was on board with four generations of her family, disembarking was more complicated. Kampen is from Endeavor, and said her family members live in Montello and Portage. She said some of her family was taken off the ship, while others were left behind to disembark on a different day.

"I think they should have been letting families off together, and certainly those inside cabins should have been let off first or at least let out more often," she said. "Especially if they know we're from Wisconsin, and they all do, we should have been let off together."

Kampen said ultimately her family was all able to disembark, and ended up at facilities in California and Georgia.

Nimm said they are practicing social distancing at Lackland, and have to wear masks whenever they leave their rooms or when someone comes to the door. She also said staff there ask them about their symptoms.

“It’s very comfortable, they’re doing everything they can to make us feel more relaxed and assured that things are working out for us," Nimm said. "The staff here is just amazing, no complaints whatsoever. Accommodations are wonderful, food is excellent, and we can get our questions answered pretty easily.”

Nimm said she will spend the rest of her time on base crocheting, and said the whole ordeal has been "quite an adventure."