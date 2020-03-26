Wisconsin's 128th Air Refueling Wing commander relieved of duties

Wisconsin National Guard officials said the 128th Air Refueling Wing commander has been relieved of his duties, based on issues concerning command climate, poor judgment, and alleged misconduct.

The Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs said in a press release that Wisconsin's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, relieved Col. James Lock of his duties as commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing Thursday, due to "lost confidence in his ability to command."

"A decision like this is never easy to make, but it is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of the organization," Knapp said. "The men and women that make up the 128th Air Refueling Wing are exceptional at what they do, and they deserve the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions."

A commander-directed investigation will further investigate the matter.

Officials said Col. Shawn Gaffney, who currently serves as the vice wing commander at the 128th, will act as interim commander until a new commander is selected.

