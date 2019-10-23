Wisconsin's Paul Chryst is the 9th highest paid coach in the Big Ten

USA Today released a list of the highest paid football coaches in the NCAA. Wisconsin's Paul Chryst comes in at 9th in the Big Ten and 25th overall. Chryst earns $4.1 million a year.

Clemson's Dabo Sweeney is the country's highest paid coach at $9.3 million. Alabama's Nick Saban is second at $8.7 million.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is the country's third highest paid coach and the highest paid coach in the Big Ten at $7.5 million.

In addition to Harbaugh, the head coaches at Purdue, Penn St., Northwestern, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio St., and Michigan St. all earn more money than Chryst. Rutgers coach Chris Ash is the least paid coach in the Big Ten at $2.3 million.

According to USA Today, when Chryst first started at Wisconsin in 2015, he made $2.3 million. His career record with the Badgers is 42-12.

For the full list, visit https://sports.usatoday.com/ncaa/salaries/