Testing for coronavirus to be done in Madison, Milwaukee

State health officials say testing for the coronavirus will be done at two locations in Wisconsin, rather than being sent to out-of-state.

Coronavirus tests were previously sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, tests in Wisconsin will be sent to University of Wisconsin-Madison's State Lab, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

DHS adds that the City of Milwaukee Health Department laboratory also has the capability to perform this test.

“While the risk of getting COVID-19 in Wisconsin remains low, having the ability to test at the State Lab and the City of Milwaukee Health Department lab will allow for faster results to let people with symptoms of the illness know with certainty if they have COVID-19,” DHS State Health Officer and Administrator Jeanne Ayers said in the release.

“Faster test results will also help our epidemiologists and local health departments monitor people suspected of having the virus and other people who may have been exposed to it," according to Ayers.

So far, Wisconsin has had one confirmed case of coronavirus. After almost a month of isolation at their home in Dane County, the patient was released from isolation after being deemed healthy and not contagious.

DHS says two test results are still pending. Eighteen people have tested negative.

According to the DHS, people must meet criteria for testing for COVID-19. That includes having symptoms of the virus, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and having traveled to areas where the infection is active like China, Iran, South Korea and Italy within 14 days of when symptoms began.

Criteria also includes people experiencing severe lower respiratory illness that requires hospitalization, along with no other positive tests for influenza or other respiratory diseases may be considered for COVID-19 testing, according to the DHS.

Health officials advise people to:

- Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands

- Cover coughs and sneezes

- Stay home when you are sick

