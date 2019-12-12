Wisconsin's Taylor, Biadasz take top honors for their positions

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in college football – again. And, he wasn't the only Badger named best in the nation.

On Thursday, the Badger junior picked up his second Doak Walker award in a row, given to the NCAA's top rusher. He is just the third person to take home the trophy in back-to-back seasons in its 30 year history, after Ricky Williams and Darren McFadden.

Taylor, Ron Dayne, Montee Ball, and Melvin Gordon are the only Badgers to have won it.

So far this year, Taylor has rushed for more than 1900 yards on 299 carries, averaging 146.6 yards per game, with one more game to go.

Earlier this week, Taylor was named a first-team All-American – also taking that honor in back-to-back seasons, while last week he nabbed his second straight Ameche-Dayne award for the best running back in the Big Ten. Even with all of that hardware, let’s hope he has room for one more prize: a victory at the Rose Bowl.

BIADASZ TAKES RIMINGTON TROPHY

One of the men Taylor lines up behind also took home top honors Thursday night.

Tyler Biadasz is taking home the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding center.

“It's absolutely an honor to be a part of this. To be recognized nationally with an award for your specific position, recognizing the work that you put into your craft, you feel really grateful,” the Wisconsin team captain said upon learning of his win.

The junior lineman is the first Badger to take home the Rimington, and the 21st recipient of the award overall. The trophy is named after Nebraska All-American and college Hall of Famer Dave Rimington.

Biadasz, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and finalist for the Outland Trophy, has started 40 straight games for the Badgers. He was part of a line which drove the team rush for 300 yards in five games this season, and helped pave the way for Jonathan Taylor to establish himself as one of the nation’s top running backs.

He will pick up the award during a special ceremony, in Lincoln, Nebraska, where Rimington played his home games for the Cornhuskers and hosted by the trophy committee and the Boomer Esiason Foundation.