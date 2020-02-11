Wisconsin's Trice improving in point guard role

Wisconsin's past few weeks have been beyond chaotic. However one spot that has shown consistency is the point guard position led by D'mitrik Trice.

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) and Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin upset Michigan State 64-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The Big Ten's sixth best distributor in conference games has elevated his game over the last four contests by averaging 12 points per game and 6.3 assists while having just seven total turnovers.

Bigger than any stat is how the junior from Ohio noticed the team's camaraderie after all the turmoil saying "the biggest thing we've taken away is not so much what we lost, but what we gained." Thus showing more than his influence on the floor and as a leader.

"Meech is a killer man. He's finding his groove. With more opportunities guys had to step up and he's taken full advantage of that." said Trevor Anderson after Wisconsin's 70-57 win over Ohio State.

"I've thought D'Mitrik has really starting to evolve into a point guard. I mean his numbers have been consistently very good. He's really becoming a very consistent, solid contributor and a good leader at the point guard position." added Wisconsin head coach, Greg Gard.