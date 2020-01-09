Wisconsin's football home opener moved to Friday night

The Wisconsin Badgers’ first game of the 2020 season just got even more special. Not only are they opening up against a Big Ten opponent, now they’re going to do it at night - a Friday night.

The Badgers will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Camp Randall stadium to kick off the season. On Thursday, IU announced the game will be moved to Friday, Sept. 4. While the specific time has not been set, the university confirmed it will be a night game.

They were also unable to say which station will carry the game.

It’s the first time the two have opened the season in Madison since 1948, IU noted. The pair also faced off in Bloomington at the start of the 1977 season.

