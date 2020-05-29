Wisconsin's largest police group calls death of George Floyd "outrageous, deplorable, and revolting"

Wisconsin's largest police group called the actions by Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd "outrageous, deplorable, and revolting" and said they undermine the work of law enforcement striving to properly serve the public.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association issued a statement soon after Minneapolis law enforcement arrested and charged the officer accused of killing Floyd.

The WBBA represents more than 10,000 people in 300 local affiliates across Wisconsin, and says its mission is to protect and promote the interests of its members in law enforcement.

Executive director of the WPPA, Jim Palmer, issued the following statement Friday: