Wisconsin's unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.1 percent

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin soared in April, jumping over ten points in a single month.

Hundreds of thousands of workers have lost their jobs over last month sending the state’s preliminary unemployment rate in April to 14.1 percent, eleven points higher than last month, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Chief Economist Dennis Winters says unemployment is now at its highest point since the Great Depression.

DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said this month’s figures reflect the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on Wisconsin and shows why it is important to “safely and rationally” reopen the state.

"A strategy based on science that reduces the likelihood of additional outbreaks and further economic instability is the only way to get Wisconsin back on the path of historically low unemployment rates that the state was experiencing prior to COVID-19," he said.

The agency’s numbers, which were released Thursday, are based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates for the month. It showed the state lost 439,400 non-farm jobs, 385,900 of which are in the private sector from March to April of this year.

Despite the state’s extremely high unemployment rate, it still sits 0.6 points lower than the 14.7 percent national unemployment rate and well below the 22.7 percent reported Thursday in Michigan.

