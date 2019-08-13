Wisconsin Football unveils special throwback uniforms

Wisconsin Football unveiled special edition throwback uniforms in celebration of 150 years of college football.

Paying homage to the programs past which was founded in 1889, the Badgers keep their iconic red tops with a new combination of beige pants. The Under Armour jerseys have "UW" across their chest, right above the numbers and also on the side of their helmets.

The special alternate uniforms will be worn against Northwestern on September 28. Northwestern also unveiled alternate Under Armour uniforms they will be wearing as well to also celebrate the anniversary.