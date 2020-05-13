With 'Safer at Home' struck down, Dane County issues its own similar order

The state Supreme Court ruling striking down the “Safer at Home” extension statewide won’t end the restrictions in Dane County.

Soon after the decision was handed down, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a statement declaring health officials would use its own authority to issue an order that implements portions of the now-defunct Safer at Home order.

The agency said the new order goes into effect immediately.

“By continuing to follow Safer at Home and practicing physical distancing, we can all work together to achieve these criteria and begin the phased reopening of Dane County as soon as possible,” the County said in a statement.

Its new order will utilize all regulations enacted by the “Safer at Home” extension, except for those pertaining to weddings, funeral, and religious entities.

Whereas, the state’s order had allowed those events, provided there were fewer than 10 people there and everyone maintained social distancing, health officials indicate the Dane County order moves those events to match the general order closing non-essential businesses.

The agency notes the county has done well insofar as meeting the goals established by the state’s Badger Bounce Back program, which was designed to ease the state back into business.

