With South Africa on lock down, lions are taking it especially easy

With humans across the world on lock down, animals seem to be taking it especially easy.

Photos from South Africa's Kruger National Park show a pride of lions laying along a road, and don't even seem to notice the photographer, park ranger Richard Sowry, CNN reports.

"This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see," tweeted Kruger last Wednesday.

"This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp," Kruger adds.

In a world without the coronavirus, the area would be swarming with tourists. But the park has since been shut down, in that country's fight against the pandemic.