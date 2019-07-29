Wollersheim releases first canned wine

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is the first winery in Wisconsin to release a canned wine.

The winery released the canned wine to make it an easier option to enjoy at Wisconsin parks and lakes. According to Wollersheim, glass is banned in many Wisconsin parks and lakes. In addition to convenience, the new container reduces the carbon footprint during transport and cans are one of the most recycled items in circulation.

“We wanted to make a high quality wine that was as portable as it was refreshing,” said Céline Coquard Lenerz, Wollersheim’s next generation winemaker. “We wanted to make something in a convenient serving that people in the area could take with them during their long summer days on the lake, on a hike, or whatever Wisconsin adventure they may be on.”

Lenerz sees the new canned wine as her generation’s contribution to the continuing innovation of Wollersheim.

The new wine is a blend of Gewürztraminer and Riesling.The wine was crafted by Wollersheim’s winemakers specifically for this canning and is produced and canned on site.

According to Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, more cans and more offerings could be offered in the future.

The cans also feature one of Wollersheim’s new label designs, which were just released this year. The new cans can be found at the Wollersheim Winery store in Prairie du Sac and in stores around Wisconsin in the coming days and weeks.