Woman, 2 men tried to have sex with dog, prosecutors say

On her Instagram page, Rebekah Little is focused on her career as a real estate professional, but investigators allege that she also used social media to arrange for bestiality opportunities at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Besides Jerrid Cook and Little, Kevin Cook is also facing bestiality charges in Jefferson County. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Little exchanged several messages with different people where she mentions bestiality, prosecutors said in charging documents.

In particular, there's a conversation between Little and a male named Jerrid Cook on Dec. 24-25 of 2017 in which they talked about waiting for another male by the name of Kevin Cook to get off work so they could pick up Jerrid Cook and his dog Ryder to “have fun."

Sources said Jerrid Cook used Facebook to communicate and that Ryder is also featured on Facebook.

Prosecutors said Jerrid Cook wanted Ryder to come in contact with human sexual organs as a birthday present since he was turning a year old on Dec. 25.

"Texas was the last state to prohibit bestiality," said State Senator Carol Alvarado, who sponsored the 2017 bill that outlawed bestiality in Texas.

She is glad to see law enforcement holding offenders accountable.

"I'm glad to see it’s working,” Alvarado stressed. “It's unfortunate people are engaged in this type of activity."

Neither man has been arrested and animal advocates say they hope the animals will find justice in both places.

"Our pets, they have feelings, emotionally and physically. And our jobs are to protect our pets, they are part of our family," said animal advocate Sonia Soto.

When Little was interviewed by police, she told them she never actually went through with the plan. Even so, felony bestiality charges can be filed just for intending and planning the act, according to Texas law.

