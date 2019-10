A Madison woman is behind bars after punching an employee several times in the head at the Concourse Hotel late Thursday night.

Staff members tried to persuade the woman to leave the hotel after she created a disturbance, police say. But instead the woman punched a worker in the head several times.

Officers soon arrived and took the woman, 55-year-old Dana P. Hutchins, to jail.

Hutchins was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and trespass.