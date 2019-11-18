Woman arrested after stealing $745 worth of creams from Columbia Co. store

A Fort Atkinson woman is behind bars after stealing $745 worth of goods in Columbus, Columbia County this month.

Police say Sandra J. Cartwright, 61, was caught after they received a tip from a resident, who identified Cartwright as the thief.

Last week a surveillance camera captured a woman, later identified as Cartwright, stealing a large amount of Olay Regenerist facial cream and other health care items from a local store. Police say she stole items in three separate incidents, in April, September and November.

Police then got a warrant to search Cartwright’s home. There officers found several items Cartwright admitted to stealing from area stores.

Cartwright was booked into the Columbia County Jail on three counts of misdemeanor retail theft, according to Columbus police.

