Police: Woman arrested after threatening to burn man at Madison gas station

A Madison woman is behind bars after police say she held a lighter and threatened to burn a man while he was pumping gas Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, police officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station on the 1400 block of Northport Drive at 11:27 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, a spokesperson with the police department said 38-year-old Monique Lemon was seen walking toward a man standing next to his vehicle pumping gas. Police say she threatened to burn the man and held the lighter close to the fuel tank.

Police say an officer intervened and she was arrested.

According to the police department, one of Lemon's relatives tried to pull Lemon away from the arresting officer. Lemon was booked into the Dane County Jail for second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.