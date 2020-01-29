Woman arrested for robbing Kwik Trip, threatening to shoot worker

A woman has been arrested after police say she stole cigarettes from a gas station, and threatened to shoot the worker there in the process.

According to the Madison Police Department, 55-year-old Yolanda Bell went into the Kwik Trip on North Stoughton Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said Bell asked a worker there for cigarettes, but when she wouldn't pay, pushed past the worker and stole them, threatening to shoot them in the process.

Bell drove away from the Kwik Trip, but was spotted by police. After a short chase, officers said Bell crashed her car and started running. They were able to arrest her shortly after.

Madison Police said evidence recovered in her car connected her to the robbery Wednesday morning. Officers also shared she was wearing the same coat worn in other armed robberies around the area.