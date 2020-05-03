Woman arrested for 4th OWI after crashing into ditch, police say

A 61-year-old Mount Horeb woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a ditch in the Town of Primrose.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Janet K. Ekenberg was seen speeding in a black Ford Mustang in the Town of Springdale Saturday night.

A deputy along with a Mount Horeb police officer found her trying to get out of the car in a ditch around 5:16 p.m. near Britt Valley Road and County Road JG.

Ekenberg was arrested for her fourth OWI charge. She was also cited for failing to maintain control of her vehicle.

