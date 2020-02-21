Woman arrested for 5th OWI with kids in car

A woman was arrested for her fifth OWI while her children were in her vehicle in Sauk County on Friday morning.

The Sauk County Communications Center received a call from a motorist who stated he was following a Ford F-150 truck southbound on County Highway BD near Terrytown Road at 7:48 a.m.

The caller stated that the Ford truck was driving "all over the road," according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

As the caller was providing information to the dispatcher, the Ford struck a roadside sign near Terrytown Road and then struck a stopped vehicle at the intersection of CTH BD — at W. Pine Street — and Linn Street in the Village of West Baraboo.

Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes. The driver of the Ford was identified as 41-year-old Angela J. Elmer of rural Baraboo. Two of Elmer’s children, ages 13 and 11, were passengers in the truck, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies then observed signs of impairment by use of a controlled substance. Field sobriety tests were conducted and also indicated Elmer was impaired and unfit to safely operate a motor vehicle.

One deputy learned that Elmer had four prior convictions for operating while intoxicated. No one was injured during the crash.

Elmer was arrested and transported to the Sauk County Jail. During a search of Elmer’s purse, controlled substances were located.

Charges of operating while intoxicated fifth offense with a minor passenger, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and inattentive driving will be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.