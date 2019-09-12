Woman arrested for 8th OWI in Sun Prairie

A woman was arrested for her 8th OWI in Sun Prairie Wednesday.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers were alerted to a possibly intoxicated driver just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Clarmar Drive.

When law enforcement got there, they stopped the vehicle driven by 71-year-old Pearl Burdick of Marshall. Officers confirmed this is Burdick's 8th OWI arrest.

She was booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a parole hold.