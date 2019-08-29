Woman arrested for 9 vehicle break-ins near UW Hospital

Brittany Townsend was arrested by UW-Madison Police on Aug. 22 for multiple vehicle break-ins.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 28-year-old woman is behind bars after police said she is responsible for nine vehicle break-ins at the parking ramp and lot near UW Hospital.

According to UW-Madison Police Department spokesman, Marc Lovicott, Brittany Townsend was arrested on Aug. 22 for one of the break-ins. Earlier this week, Lovicott said she confessed to eight more.

Lovicott said since late July, at least eight vehicles in the hospital parking ramp and a nearby parking lot, Lot 76, were broken into. Some vehicles has broken windows and windshields. Some valuables were also stolen from the vehicles.

Lovicott said a number of items Townsend stole have been recovered. She was arrested on criminal damage to property and theft charges.

 