Woman arrested for OWI after crash into water

The Dane County Sheriff's office says a woman was arrested for her first OWI offense after going off the road into standing water.

Authorities say they broke the vehicle's windows to get the driver out. They say the woman refused EMS treatment and wasn't injured.

Dispatchers say the call originally came in for a water rescue near the intersection of Lake Kegonsa Road and Rutland Dunn Town Line Road Saturday morning.

Deputies say the woman was released shortly after the arrest.