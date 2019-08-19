Woman arrested for hitting another woman over the head with a liquor bottle

Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday for reportedly hitting another woman over the head with a liquor bottle.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim was at an after-party on Hammersley Road early Saturday morning when the host struck her with the bottle: once in the eye and once in the back of the head.

Police said the battery happened after an argument about a cover charge. The victim needed multiple stitches to close a gash above her right eye, which was swollen shut.

Officers later arrested 27-year-old Cierra Jackson for substantial battery and a probation violation.