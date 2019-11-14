Two charged with pain med trafficking at Kewaunee assisted living facility

Two women are charged with what the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office described as apparent trafficking of opiate prescription pain medications in Door and Kewaunee counties.

Melanie McCraken, 43, and Lissa Miller, 40, were formally charged Thursday with delivery of a Schedule I or Schedule II narcotic.

Kewaunee and Door county authorities and Kewaunee police executed search warrants in Kewaunee at Emerald Shores Assisted Living and at a home.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says the women were employees at Emerald Shores. Both of them were placed on leave from the assisted living facility and the company that manages the facility, BAKA Enterprises, is working with investigators.

Both of the women are free on $5,000 signature bonds, the sheriff's office said.

In an earlier report, the sheriff's office said it was referring charges to the district attorney's office that included delivering Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drugs involved weren't identified, but that Schedule II class of narcotics can include OxyContin (oxycodone), fentanyl, morphine, opium and codeine, among other drugs.