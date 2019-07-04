MPD: Woman arrested in Thursday morning stabbing

A woman is in custody for stabbing another woman in Madison early Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called just before 6 a.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of South Park Street for a disturbance.

Evidence at the scene shows that a suspect slashed and cut the woman. The victim sustained minor injuries, including a cut that required stitches above her eye.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspect, a 51-year-old African-American woman, near the scene. Police are not revealing her name at this time, but she is charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and a Probation Hold.