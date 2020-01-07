Woman arrested for disorderly conduct after gas station food fight

A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and additional charges at a Madison gas station early Tuesday morning.

A clerk had just witnessed a customer opening a bag of Combos and begin eating while concealing other snacks in her jacket inside a Mobil gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave. at 2:45 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The customer came to the register prepared to pay for a sticky bun when the clerk confronted her on the Combos and other unpaid food items in her coat. This upset the woman, and she tossed the sticky bun at the employee. He returned glazed-bun fire by hurling it back at her, according to the police department.

A witness, who was outside the Mobil gas station, saw a police squad car and flagged down a police officer, pointing inside to what was happening. Just as the officer looked, the customer pulled down an entire display of baked goods, sending numerous items across the floor.

The customer provided the officer with a fake name, likely because she was wanted on warrants, according to the police department.

The suspect denied stealing anything, or eating snacks. The officer pointed out she had crumbs on her lip, and she did then admit to consuming some Combos, with the intention of paying for them.

The suspect was searched before going to jail, where police recovered a package of cookies and two beef sticks, according to the police department.

Shacole G. Burks, 36 of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing, felony bail jumping and on four warrants, according to the police department.