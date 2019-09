A Madison resident awoke Tuesday morning to a burglar in her home in the 200 block of North Pinckney Street.

Madison police say the 20-year-old woman first heard a box fan falling from a bedroom window around 9:27 a.m.. She looked out, saw a man and screamed.

Police say the man fled. He is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, dark hair and clean shaven.

A police officer later found a window screen had also been cut.