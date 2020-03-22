Woman celebrates birthday tradition from hospital, even with no visitor policy

For the first time, a husband was not able to be with his wife on her birthday on Sunday. Mike Jones said his wife, Cindi, is battling cervical cancer and recently had surgery at UW Hospital.

She is still recovering at the hospital, and no visitors are currently allowed right now due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, a nurse helped the Brodhead couple take part in a tradition they never miss.

"She's always had a little tradition that her mother started, actually, where they butter your nose on your birthday, and this would be the first year she'd never have her nose buttered,” Mike Jones said.

Jones let the nurse know about their tradition, and they stepped in and surprised Cindi by buttering her nose while video chatting with her husband.

"The people who are in the medical profession they are in harm’s way every day. They dedicate themselves and risk their own lives, and they are helping through this whole situation. It’s really nice to know they will take some time to give us a little bit of home, a little bit of love. I just want them to know it does not go unappreciated,” Jones said.

NBC15 would like to thank Jones, a viewer who wrote in about his story. Viewers can share ideas and breaking news with the station, just download the free news app and click ‘submit a story idea.’

