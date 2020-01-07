Woman charged with 26 counts related to horse neglect scheduled to reach plea deal

One of two woman criminally charged after nearly three dozen horses were found in such dire health one had to be euthanized, is expected to agree to the terms of plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Kim Schmid booking photo via Adams County Jail (November 2018)

Kimberly Schmid, 57, and Sandra Gorman, 58, were charged after an investigation in November 2018.

Deputies were dispatched to an address in the town of Strongs Prairie near Arkdale for a welfare check on horses at the property. According to court documents a horse was down in stall and Schmid said the horse had been down for days, but she could not afford veterinarian care. A deputy stated the horse had numerous sores and wounds on its back legs, indicating it had been down for an extended period of time and had been trying to get up. The horse was humanely euthanized.

Investigators said two horses were already dead when they arrived. Court documents state they died from lack of nutrition and care.

Deputies also said the horses were so hungry they began to eat tree bark and wooden siding. No food was found at the property and inside the buckets were mold and mildew.

Humane deputies began an investigation into the abuse while simultaneously providing care and re-homing for the animals with the cooperation of veterinarians, animal welfare groups, citizens and local businesses. A search warrant was executed at the property to process the scene and seize the remaining animals.

Schmid is charged with mistreatment of an animal resulting in death and 25 counts of failing to provide food for an animal. Gorman is charged with two counts of mistreatment of an animal resulting in death.

Schmid’s plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Gorman will return to court Jan. 15 for a clerical court appearance.

Both women are free on bond.

