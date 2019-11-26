Woman charged with drug dealing after cops find cocaine, marijuana in her home

A 30-year-old woman is behind bars after Madison police pulled her over and charged her with dealing cocaine last Thursday.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Lauren N. Kewitz in the 200 block of Swanton Road around 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement then searched her home on Swanton Road, where they seized cocaine and marijuana.

Kewitz was tentatively charged with party to the crime of delivery of cocaine, party to the crime of delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of THC, according to Madison police.

